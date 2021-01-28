The Weeknd He is one of the most famous youth artists in the world today. For this reason, his not nomination to the Grammy awards, which will take place on March 14, caused astonishment.

The absence of Abel Makkonen Tesfay, the 30-year-old artist’s real name, from the list created a rift between the Academy and the “Blinding lights” singer.

The Weeknd previously won three Grammys: R&B Performance and Urban Contemporary Album in 2016, with the latter award again in 2018.

Given this, the Canadian spoke about those awards that, for him, no longer have any meaning.

“Look, I personally don’t care anymore. I have three Grammys, which mean nothing to me now, obviously”, He said in an interview for the ET portal.

“It’s not like, ‘Oh, I want the Grammy!’ It’s just that this happened, and I’m willing to stand in front of the fire, as long as it never happens again. Anyway, I’m bad at giving speeches. Forget about the awards, “he added.

Likewise, The Weeknd, who will perform at halftime of the 2021 Super Bowl, confessed what he felt when he was not considered for the new edition of the Grammy Awards.

“I definitely felt things. I don’t know if it was sadness or anger. I think it was just confusion. I just wanted answers. We did everything right, I think. I am not a conceited person. I am not arrogant. People told me that I was going to be nominated. The world told me: ‘This is it, this is your year.’ We were all very confused, ”he said.

