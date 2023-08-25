The Weeknd Singer Sells Los Angeles Penthouse for $19 Million

Canadian singer Abel Tesfaye, better known as The Weeknd, has dumped a luxury Los Angeles penthouse and sold it for over $15 million. This is reported Mansion Global.

The penthouse is located in the Westwood area. The singer received $ 19 million for it, he was looking for a buyer for 18 months. The house was sold with furniture, which in total is worth a million dollars.

The apartments occupy the entire 18th floor of a 22-storey building. The singer put it up for sale in January 2022 for $22 million, but ended up lowering the price.

Earlier in June, singer Madonna sold a mansion in California that previously belonged to singer The Weeknd. Initially, the star offered $ 26 million for the mansion, but later agreed to reduce the price to $ 23 million.