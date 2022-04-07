Ye had been promised compensation of more than 7 million euros, plus 450,000 euros in production costs. Coachella owner Phil Anschutz would have wanted to keep most of those costs for the festival after Ye’s cancellation by paying The Weeknd significantly less. “Even when Coachella announced that The Weeknd would be the replacement, the deal wasn’t finalized. The Weeknd demanded that he get the same amount as Ye and otherwise not perform. After much negotiation, the organization is giving him as much as Ye would have received,” a source said.