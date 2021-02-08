The night since Sunday, February 7, The Weeknd became a trend on Twitter, given the expectation generated by its presentation at halftime of the mega sports event Super Bowl LV, and whose realization cost 7 million dollars covered by the Canadian artist, who also did not charge for going on stage.

However, in the initial minutes the sound failed while Abel Makkonen Tesfaye (his real name) was singing his 2016 hit, “Starboy”, to continue later with “The Hills” (2015).

While the show was impressive in many respects, it didn’t go unnoticed that The Weeknd was gasping for air in places, as well as appearing nervous.

“TheWeeknd talent is not questioned, but something spectacular is always expected in the #HalfTimeShow that the truth did not look like that today, and the sound was not good,” wrote a user on Twitter.

Even Colombian reggaeton star Maluma, with whom The Weeknd collaborated on the remix of “Hawai” (2020), left a comment about it.

“Everything was very hard, but ‘Hawai’ remix was missing”, wrote the interpreter of “Four Babys” Y “Parce”.

7.2.2021 | Maluma’s tweet about The Weeknd’s presentation. Photo: capture Maluma / Twitter

What songs did The Weeknd perform at Super Bowl 2021?

The Canadian star took to the Raymond James Stadium stage to perform seven of his most successful songs, beginning with “Starboy,” followed by “The Hills.”

Then came “I can’t feel my face”From the album The beauty behind the madness (2015). He continued with “I feel it coming”(2017), song made with the duo Daft Punk.

He continued with “Save your tears”, From the album After Hours, released in March 2020. And before closing, he sang “Earned it”From the movie Fifty Shades of Gray (2015).

For the grand finale, The Weeknd reserved “Blinding lights”, The most listened song of 2020 in Spotify.

Singers, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.