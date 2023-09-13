Will he show up? The Weeknd was supposed to sing at the San Marcos Stadium on October 22, 2023; However, with the recent closure of the establishment by the Municipality of Lima, the performer’s fans feared the worst and were already predicting that the long-awaited show would end up being cancelled. However, the company Live Nation Concerts, in charge of launching the singer’s show, spoke on social networks and assured that they hope to have a favorable result in the midst of this situation.

“We wanted to inform you that, currently, we are strongly supporting the University of San Marcos to raise the minor observations that motivated the temporary closure of its stadium. In that sense, we trust that in the following days we will be able to count on the favorable ruling and favorable of the Metropolitan Municipality of Lima for the opening of the stadium and thus continue the established schedule”, said the statement, shared by the company.

The company that will bring The Weeknd remains confident that they will be able to hold the concert as planned. Photo: Live Nation/Instagram

