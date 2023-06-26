The Weeknd Says He’s Finishing Up New Album

Canadian singer Abel Tesfaye, better known as The Weeknd, has announced that he is finishing work on his new album. About this he reported Variety.

The artist admitted that he would later announce the name of the album, which will be the final part of his trilogy, which includes the albums After Hours (2020) and Dawn FM (2022). He added that the title would come as a surprise to fans speculating about it on social media.

Edition “Sound of Media” addsthat the artist is now performing as part of a UK tour dedicated to the records of the trilogy.

Earlier, Abel Tesfaye said that he was ready to criticize the series “Idol”, in which he played the main role.