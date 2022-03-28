The prominence of cobblestones arrives on the cycling calendar. This week, the pavés de Flanders becomes the world focus of cycling with the dispute of the Tour of Flanders, the second of the five monuments of the calendar. However, not only the cobblestones will have prominence this week, since several figures from the peloton will meet in the always demanding Miguel Indurain Grand Prix. Below we review the most outstanding races of this week in cycling.

Through Flanders (Wednesday 30 March)

The Belgian classic has gradually carved out a niche for itself on the cycling calendar and is becoming even more important, as it is the last test for many riders before the Tour of Flanders.

Miguel Indurain Grand Prix (Saturday, April 2)

One of the great one-day races in Spain presents a demanding route of nearly 200 kilometers in Estella with ascents to the ports of Guirguillano, Lezaun and the double pass through the Alto de Eraul, the last of them less than 10 kilometers of goal.

Tour of Flanders (Sunday 3 April)

It is one of the big dates every year on the calendar. ‘De Ronde’, the great cobblestone event in Flanders, will make the great classics of the peloton suffer through the demanding slopes and cobbled sections of Flanders such as Bosberg, Taaienberg, Oude Kwaremont or the extremely tough Paterberg, who could select the race before arrival in Oudenaarde. The main classic riders will, of course, be at the event.

other races

The Route Adélie de Vitré (Friday, April 1)

Volta Limburg Classic (Saturday April 2)

Giro di Primavera (Sunday, April 3)