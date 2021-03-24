While the delay in the production of vaccines impacts globally and in Argentina the doses are received with droppers, it is expected that in the coming days the promised vaccines from the COVAX fund will begin to arrive. As they anticipated Clarion from the Pan American Health Organization, the first games will be available this weekend.

COVAX is an international mechanism promoted by the World Health Organization and other organizations through which it seeks to guarantee the provision of vaccines for all countries, even those that have less negotiating power with large laboratories. Countries can buy doses for up to 20% of their population. Although Argentina had made a reserve of 9 million doses, as the Ministry of Health had reported in January, in principle it will receive 1.9 million doses from now to May.

So far, COVAX has delivered just over 2.2 million doses in Latin America. The country that received the most was Brazil, with one million doses. Colombia received 350,000, Bolivia almost 230,000, Peru 117,000 and Paraguay 36,000. There are still no details of how many units of those 1.9 million will come in the first installment, but as this newspaper was able to know, it would not be a quantity as large as that of Brazil (the doses are assigned as a percentage to the population), but a volume important.

COVAX deliveries in Latin America are coordinated by PAHO. Most of the vaccines that are being distributed now, and all those that will arrive in Argentina, are from AstraZeneca and are being produced in a plant of the British company in Korea. From there they will travel by plane to the Netherlands, from where they are distributed to the countries.

“The manufacturer leaves the doses at the airport in Holland and PAHO coordinates the supplier that takes it to each country. In the case of Argentina, in this first round of allocation the country has taken the option of making the purchase process directly with the supplier. In other words, in this instance, it directly acquires and withdraws the vaccines assigned through COVAX ”, they explained from OPS.

The lots will be in the Netherlands at the weekend. But there are still no details of how the operation will be implemented to go looking for them. Official sources told this newspaper that there is no official delivery schedule and that they are waiting for confirmation of the shipment in the coming days. It is ruled out that when that happens they will go looking for them with an Aerolineas Argentinas flight, as happened with the doses that have been brought so far from Sputnik V and most of those from Sinopharm.

Deliveries will be staggered until May. “The supply is limited and the dates are being confirmed as they are informed by the producer and the logistics companies. It is an operation that requires a lot of effort and coordination ”, they remarked from PAHO. According to information published on its website, 13 countries in the region have received vaccines so far, the majority from AstraZeneca. Only 4 (Colombia, Peru, El Salvador and Bolivia) received items from Pfizer, as part of an initiative called “first wave”, to deliver vaccines to countries that were behind the most. “There may be other assignments during the year of this laboratory for other countries,” they said in PAHO.

In addition to the AstraZeneca vaccines manufactured in South Korea that will arrive through COVAX, it is expected that from mid-April the same development produced in Argentina in the mAbxience laboratory will also become available. Our country signed a contract to receive 22 million doses, which will also arrive in a staggered manner. The fluid flow expected to have of these vaccines supports the presidential optimism of having the population at risk vaccinated by the end of April, as Alberto Fernández promised this week.

The concrete thing, while a change in the immunization strategy is being discussed, is that the AstraZeneca doses may allow both immunization with a first dose and differ (as the United Kingdom is doing) or give the two doses of the complete scheme also to those who have already received the Covishield manufactured in India or receive those produced in Korea, because this vaccine with the same two components has the same formulation regardless of in which plant it was produced.

