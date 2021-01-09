A solar sail in space created on a computer. Ilustration (GETTY IMAGES / SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY RF)

The result of the observations of Meteorological Institute fell. France has just known its hottest year since the first records in 1900, and with the rise in temperatures, extreme climatic events have intensified. Faced with this situation, what solutions are available to us?

To deal with it, it is climate geoengineering that the United States and China seem to be choosing. While the idea of ​​manipulating the climate and the environment to counter the effects of global warming is not new, it seems to be gaining recognition. Changing the composition of the Earth’s atmosphere, managing solar radiation, everyone has their own solution to play the climate sorcerer’s apprentice.

Pierre Gilbert, administrator and specialist in climate, mobility and transition financing for the Rousseau Institute, explains that when we talk about geoengineering, “We are talking about a set of technologies that aim to artificially modify the climate.”

This can be done by reverberating the sun’s rays to cool the planet, by absorbing CO2 through huge machines, by seeding the oceans, or even by playing on the albedo, that is to say the capacity of surfaces of the Earth to reflect solar energy. Pierre Gilbert, climate specialist for the Rousseau Institute

In 2018, it was in the face of the foreseeable failure of greenhouse gas reduction that, for the first time, the IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) introduced geoengineering solutions into its scenarios for a 1.5 ° world. For its part, China has just announced the acceleration of its cloud seeding program.

“For several years, the Chinese government has been trying to fight the droughts that have hit the country. To solve this problem, they have developed the Sky River Project, ” specifies Pierre Gilbert.

The idea is to send aerosols everywhere on the territory, here silver iodides, to condense the clouds and therefore, make it rain.

However, in this search for solutions, the United States is not left out. In 2021, the SCoPEx project, consisting of dropping aerosols into the stratosphere to block some of the sun’s rays, will shift into high gear. If the tests are conclusive, the team, led by David Keith and funded, among others, by Bill Gates, hopes to act on the decrease in the intensity of droughts.

However, if geoengineering is coming back to the fore, it is not without debate. Both ethically and scientifically, the risks involved in playing with the climate seem to cool many experts.

There is a particular risk of disrupting this fine mechanism, which is that of the climate. For example, if we take the solar influx, it is responsible for the winds and sea currents on the surface of the Earth, and therefore, for the entire water cycle. Pierre Gilbert

“By deflecting them, we can very well create climatic excesses that we cannot control, and of which we cannot model the impacts”, adds the researcher, author of the book Geomimicry, regulating climate change thanks to nature, published by Les Petits Matins editions.

We understand that, if playing sorcerer’s apprentice to trigger the rain or avoid the hail can be tempting, it is nevertheless limited. Wanting to modify the planetary balance of the climate is a perilous process which must be carefully considered. So, even if time is tight, focusing our ingenuity on treating the cause, rather than the symptom, makes a lot more sense.