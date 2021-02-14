February 12, 2021. Beijing. We take our picture on Chinese New Year marking the start of the year of the Metal Ox (or the Ox). (ZHANNA MANUKYAN / SPUTNIK VIA AFP)

If the coronavirus has changed things somewhat, the Lunar New Year, known as Chinese New Year, remains an exceptional event! It is also one of the most important for the Chinese who are nearly a billion and a half to celebrate it, not to mention all the celebrations all over the world.

Each year, the two weeks preceding it give rise to the largest human migration in the world! The record was set in 2006, with more than 2 billion travelers.

Historically, many civilizations have taken the stars as a benchmark. In the West, the Sun has played this role, and its solstices and equinox appointments always punctuate our year. In France, the post-revolution calendar was even based on the seasons, including months like ventôse, nivôse, floréal, germinal and currently, we would be in pluviôse, the month of rains, even floods!

On the other hand, the Moon, too, could have played a central role. Thus many lunar calendars have been used by many civilizations and still are today, especially by Muslims.

However, the problem remains that with its cycles of 28 days, the lunar month is shorter than the solar month and its 30/31 days. Thus, to avoid too great a gap, it is by following the same principle as our leap years, that the Chinese calendar regularly includes a thirteenth month to compensate.

The year of the Ox (Ox), in 2021 according to the Chinese lunar calendar. (GETTY IMAGES / DIGITAL VISION VECTORS)

In the Chinese calendar, each year has its animal totem. Rat, Ox, Tiger, Dragon, they are 12 in number and influence events and personalities. According to some beliefs, each animal has a meaning according to Hanh Ha, a biologist of Vietnamese origin, founder of an NGO, Zebunet.

The Ox is a working animal. The Tiger is a very good sign for men, but not for women. My grandmother, born under this sign, had a lot of trouble getting married because a tigress is scary! Conversely, the Dragon is so popular that in 2012, when its turn came, Vietnam and China experienced an incredible baby boom! Hanh Ha, biologist

To complete these symbolism, the 12 animals are associated with the 5 elements of nature which are water, wood, fire, earth, or even iron. They are then classified into yin (female) or yang (male). Therefore, we are currently in the year of the Metal Ox.

The Year of the Bull began on February 12, 2021 according to the Chinese lunar calendar. (GETTY IMAGES / DIGITAL VISION VECTORS)

According to Zhang Zhang, Chinese violinist of the Monaco Philharmonic, founder of Zhangomusiq, who gives charity concerts, that would be good news.

We think this year will be better than the last one because the Ox is powerful and hardworking. With iron, we can make swords to protect us and spoons to feed us. In short, resilience, courage and benevolence for 2021! Zhang Zhang, Chinese violinist of the Monaco Philharmonic

Some signs of the Chinese zodiac including the Ox which is celebrated this year. (GETTY IMAGES / DIGITAL VISION VECTORS)

