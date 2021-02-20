NASA’s Perseverance rover when it landed on Mars on February 18, 2021? at 8:55 p.m., 3.55 pm local time in the United States. (BILL INGALLS / NASA / AFP)

On Thursday February 18, 2021, at 8:55 pm French time, the Perseverance rover landed on Mars after 7 months of travel.

This new step in the exploration of Mars brings back the possibility of a human expedition to the Red Planet. For’engineer, entrepreneur, entrepreneur and American billionaire, founder of SpaceX and Tesla, Elon Musk, it could be by 2024, but astronauts are talking more about the second half of the 21st century.

For this experience of a new kind, the composition of the team will be essential. Astronauts will no longer be able to communicate directly with the Earth and will lose sight of it completely. They will therefore be alone in space, with no possibility of an emergency return.

Considering a human mission to Mars presupposes special selection and training of astronauts. First selfie from space, by astronaut Jean-François Clervoy, on November 14, 1994, when the space shuttle re-entered Earth. (JEAN-FRANCOIS CLERVOY)

Relational qualities are therefore essential. The astronaut Jean-Francois Clervoy of the'European Space Agency, veteran of three space missions with NASA, cites a few:

An ability to reason, to memorize, a measure of the intelligence quotient, […] a gestural skill, an aptitude for working in a multicultural team, are the essential qualities. You have to stay calm under stress, not be claustrophobic. And above all, want to. Jean-François Clervoy, astronaut

On Tuesday February 16, ESA announced the launch of a new recruitment phase, the first since 2008. The Agency is looking for three types of profiles, specifies Jean-François Clervoy:

“Professional astronauts destined to fly several times in space, reserve astronauts who have been identified with a specialty that one might need for a one-off mission, and then parastronauts, people with a disability of a lower limb, primarily to help ESA develop equipment compatible with this type of disability. ”

Before becoming an astronaut, however, you must pass a battery of physical, psychological and relationship tests for a year and a half. The procedure has seven phases of tough selection. In 2008, less than 10 applicants had been selected out of 8,000 applicants.

Traveling in space is taxing on the human body. Astronauts regularly report bone, heart, eye, and even genetic problems. There is also radiation. During space travel, astronauts are not protected by the Earth’s atmosphere and are therefore more exposed to solar and cosmic rays.

In the case of a human journey to Mars, the constraint of weightlessness appears. Such a mission would last at least two and a half years. However, we do not yet have sufficient data on the effects of weightlessness for such a long time.

Today, specialists in human physiology believe that we know how to manage a body exposed to continuous weightlessness for two years, but we are not yet sufficiently developed to guarantee two and a half years. There is a Russian who flew two and a half years in space, but he did it in five times. And he’s doing very, very well. Jean-François Clervoy, astronaut

Beyond the technical constraints of an expedition to Mars, the unknown also remains on the human dimension of the project.

Listen to the full interview with Jean-François Clervoy:

