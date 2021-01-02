The kingfisher’s beak inspired the tip-nose design of the Japanese Shinkansen high-speed train. (GETTY IMAGES)

#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

Click here to alert us!

For this third meeting on bio inspiration, Gilles Beef, President of the European Center for Biomimicry and Bio Inspiration (CEEBIOS), testifies for franceinfo of the interdependence of living things and transport.

Before us, the pioneers of aviation already drew their inspiration from nature. In 1890, Clément Ader is inspired by the wing of the bat to take off the first heavier-than-air motorized craft. Jean-Marie Le Bris imitated the morphology of the albatross to build the first glider with movable wings in 1857. In 1902, the Wright brothers developed the mechanics of the flight of the turn based on Louis Mouillard’s observations on vultures.

“Big birds, especially large birds of prey, when they use air currents, raise what are called flight feathers vertically. These are the long feathers at the end of the wings. And now, we actually put them on planes. . It takes less energy, less fuel, less consumption. “ – Gilles Bœuf, biologist

The winglet, a vertical part at the end of the wings of an airplane, makes it possible to recover part of the vortex energy created by the passage of the device in the air. In flight, large raptors also curl the tips of their wings. This process is completed by inspiration from the alveoli of bird bones. Gilles Bœuf explains: “The hummingbird weighs a gram. The biggest bird, a condor, is between 12 and 15 kilograms. It all flies! These birds have developed a substance called micro-lattice, the lightest material in the world today, composed of cells. 99% air in the material “.

Trains departing from Tokyo, including the Shinkansen bullet train. (GETTY IMAGES)

In Japan, the high-speed train system, Shinkansen, has been in use since 1964. For half a century, it has continued to increase its speed, reaching an average of 300 km / h. The bill of the Shinkansen is directly inspired by that of the kingfisher. But the innovation doesn’t stop there. The Shinkansen has a particularly efficient air penetration coefficient. And there again, nature has something to do with it: “An ultra fast train, whose coefficient of penetration in the air is inspired by an animal, the kingfisher. It plunges into the air at an incredible speed: hundreds of km / h. When it enters the water, it must not make any waves. Because, if it makes noise, its prey disappears. “ – Gilles Bœuf.

To improve the air penetration of the Shinkansen, we were also inspired by the feathers of night birds, especially owls. Incredibly quiet, their hooking systems make no noise to allow them to hunt at night.

“When ants leave their anthills to look for food, they deposit odor particles, called pheromones. And ants learn very, very quickly that the shortest route is where pheromones are most abundant. . So we created virtual ants in computer science. We now apply it for garbage collection or for mail delivery, thanks to a GPS based on ant pheromones. “ – Gilles Bœuf. Inspirations from living organisms therefore make it possible to adopt technical processes that are more efficient, more economical and deeply innovative. “

Tomorrow, fourth and last episode on bio inspiration and its applications in our daily lives.