Large school of yellowfin tuna in the Mediterranean. “Ultimately, it is by taking inspiration from this kind of fish that we will be able to improve the blades of wind turbines”, according to biologist Gilles Boeuf. (GIORDANO CIPRIANI / THE IMAGE BANK RF / GETTY IMAGES)

#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

Click here to alert us!

French biologist Gilles Boeuf is the special guest during Gérard Feldzer’s Christmas holidays. Professor at Pierre-et-Marie-Curie University, Sorbonne University, former President of the National Museum of Natural History and author of numerous books, Gilles Boeuf today evokes the discoveries in terms of energies, inspired by the observation of living things.

By observing certain butterflies, which manage to maintain an acceptable body temperature, even under extreme temperatures, we have been able to develop methods of thermal regulation, which are applied in particular to homes or solar panels.

“Morphos, those metallic blue butterflies that only live in America, have an incredible system capable of regulating their temperature. This is made possible by so-called ‘photonic’ phenomena which can play in the ability to emit, or not, infrared radiation, specifies Gilles Boeuf. This feat could play an important role in the life of photovoltaic panels “.

In the continuity of renewable energies, surprisingly, it is the fish that teach us how to make better use of wind and tidal energy.

The fish move forward with much more efficient tail movements than a propeller, and they do this with minimal energy. Gilles Beef

“How can a tuna or swordfish achieve, in environments 60 times more viscous and 800 times denser than air, speeds of more than 100 km per hour? Ultimately, it is by taking inspiration from them that we could improve the blades of wind turbines “, underlines the biologist.

These new technologies from living organisms, which are more efficient, would make it possible to increase the share of wind power, while limiting the extension of its installations. And for tidal turbines, efficiency is much more efficient.

The fish use their fins which oscillate, and their body which sculls, an energy efficiency, which inspired us in the development of micro-pumps, used in particular in cardiac surgery.

We made micro-pumps inspired by the undulation systems of eels or moray eels. Much smaller and lighter, they consume less energy and do not damage the blood or red blood cells. Gilles Bœuf, biologist

The thermal regulation of buildings is very energy intensive. Termites found natural solutions long before us.

In Zimbabwe, a building is directly inspired by termite mounds for thermal regulation. In the Kalahari Desert, it is 0 degrees at night and 50 during the day, but the termite mound stays at 12 or 13 degrees all year round. Simply, it is through a ventilation system, which we can call group thermoregulation, that they achieve this. A single individual cannot do it, but the colony can. Gilles Bœuf, biologist

The social organization of termites, like that of ants or bees, has been showing us for a long time! We will meet again next Saturday to talk about bio inspiration applied to mobility and transport.