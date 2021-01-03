The Gecko has legs with exceptional grip strength that the industry has taken inspiration from. (La Belle Société production)

4th and last episode of Gérard Feldzer’s series on bio inspiration, with Gilles Bœuf, specialist in living organisms and bio-inspiration, president of the Center for studies and expertise in biomimicry (CEEBIOS).

The blob, this unclassifiable being between plant and animal, can surprisingly replace a computer! “There has been, since the dawn of time, a living being with a single cell and he loves oatmeal. One day, we gave them to a blob by placing them on an equivalent of the Tokyo metro network, with all the stations. In just 2 hours, he managed to find the shortest paths. Without neurons, he even managed to create a system more efficient than that of hundreds of Japanese engineers who have thought for decades! “ Gilles Bœuf, biologist and teacher

Another amazing animal that has neurons also has some very useful properties. It’s the gecko. While this animal weighs less than 100 grams, without hooks or suction cups, it has an amazing bond strength, whatever the surface. “Without a hook, it hangs and unhooks several times a second, it’s magic! From these gecko substances, we made a small adhesive film of 40 cm2 and we were able to hang a weight of 317 kg! »Gilles Bœuf.

Today, this technology is used, among other things, to support heavy loads on all types of walls. It also inspires scientists for space applications. Robots could thus work, or even capture debris in the sidereal vacuum, where the suction cup or the chemical adhesive do not work or very badly.

Still in terms of hanging, we know the scratch that was discovered by a Swiss, George de Mestral. “One day when he had been walking his dog, on his way home, he realized that his clothes and his dog’s hair were covered with seeds of a plant called the burdock. Looking at them under the microscope, he noticed that they are tiny hooks that allow this. He was then inspired by it to create the scratch. “Gilles Bœuf.

Very useful, especially for shoes and clothing, this innovation gave birth to the famous brand Velcro which is none other than the contraction of velvet and crochet.

No longer in textiles, but still in the yarn, there is one that has extraordinary performance, that of the spider. For the same diameter, it is 30 times stronger than steel. Incredibly light, this wire, if it could go around the Earth, would weigh less than 100 grams. The impossibility of raising the spiders, because of their annoying tendency to devour each other, did not diminish their attractiveness. Many researchers are now experimenting with its synthetic production. “Its applications are multiple! We can make ultralight bulletproof vests, muscle fibers, electronic components, or even soft robots. Really, this is amazing! “Gilles Bœuf.

Now, more and more industrialists are drawing inspiration from what nature has developed over millions of years. It is in pursuit of this objective that CEEBIOS, the Center for Studies and Expertise in Biomimicry, chaired by Gilles Bœuf, was developed. “We have come to an agreement with engineers, researchers, technicians, NGOs and 400 companies so that, indeed, all together, we can develop new techniques that are much more virtuous for the future. “ Gilles Bœuf.

This column closes our special series on Weekend science ticket dedicated to organic inspiration, produced with the precious help of Gilles Bœuf.

