Illustration of the spread of fake news, particularly on Covid-19. (VECTORIOS2016 / DIGITAL VISION VECTORS / GETTY IMAGES)

The weekend science ticket explains how the disinformation has spread as much in recent months, with the details of Thomas Huchon, journalist and specialist in social networks. He has made several documentaries on disinformation and fake news, including Infodemic, how the Covid became the conspi machine (Spicee, 2020).

On social networks, we find all kinds of information about the coronavirus. First, there were the false remedies to treat Covid-19 with heat, or with ginger, garlic or concentrated alcohol. Theories have also emerged on how the virus is transmitted.

The arrival of vaccination has thus seen fake news flourish on the implication of 5G in its spread. The most frequently encountered: the implantation of a 5G chip under our skin during vaccination.

Conspirators recovered the circuit diagram of an electronic instrument and explained that it was the circuit diagram of this famous secret 5G chip. In fact, this is the circuit of an electric guitar pedal, which has the immense disadvantage of pushing the frequency of the guitar string to 5 GHz… therefore 5G. Thomas Huchon, journalist, social media specialist

Others even go so far as to suspect a conspiracy: 26% of French people and 29% of Americans believe that this virus was “created” in the laboratory, some Internet users even supporting the involvement of the world elite in this project, for eliminate the most fragile.

Stop fake news on the coronavirus. Illustration (SORBETTO / DIGITAL VISION VECTORS / GETTY IMAGES)

This increase in disinformation can be explained by the anxiety-provoking climate of the pandemic. Fear, uncertainty, are emotions favorable to the simplification of reality. In Thinking, fast and slow (Farrar, Straus and Giroux, 2011), psychologist Daniel Kahneman distinguishes two thought systems in the human brain. The first system uses mental shortcuts to simplify reality, while the second system uses analysis in the face of a more complex reality. When we feel strong emotions, such as during a pandemic, we tend to use the first, more intuitive system.

Whether it’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or YouTube, to name a few, the digital giants have a common goal: to keep the user on the platform as long as possible.

All that matters is the attention we will get from you. The more you stay on the social network, the more information you give about yourself, the more that information is used, and the more platforms sell ads and make money. Thomas Huchon, journalist

When these algorithms aggregate information on connected users, they specialize the content offered, until they no longer offer any contradiction.

For Thomas Huchon, the answer to this information crisis must pass through the law. Those most affected by this need to regulate information on the Internet are the youngest, who, for 78% of those under 25, say they use social networks, among other things, to follow the news.

Education will be the only crutch we can lean on. There is a real silver lining in going to schools. And at the same time, we will not be able to save on training adults. There is, in my opinion, a lot of work to be done in companies.

