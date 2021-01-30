Cyber ​​security has become a far more pervasive threat than we think. (YUICHIRO CHINO / MOMENT RF / GETTY IMAGES)

Digital threats are becoming ubiquitous in an increasingly connected world. In 2020, cyberattacks against healthcare structures more than doubled, according to the WHO.

This Thursday, January 28 took place the european data protection day. Declared since 2007 by the Council of Europe, it aims to make the publlic aware of the dangers that digital tools can represent for our personal information. In this regard, cyber attacks are a major attack.



The coronavirus pandemic has given rise to a significant increase in cyber attacks in 2020. They can be directed against companies, communities, individuals and, more surprisingly, against health structures. In the United States, for example, hundreds of hospitals have been victims of cyber attacks since the start of the epidemic.

These attacks can sometimes have tragic and very real consequences. In September 2020, the digital services of the Düsseldorf hospital in Germany were paralyzed for several hours. One patient could not be admitted and had been referred to a more distant facility. She passed away shortly after. The Cologne prosecutor’s office had even opened an investigation for manslaughter against the hackers, a procedure ultimately aborted.

The majority of attacks today take place through ransomware. These programs encrypt your data before demanding a ransom to recover it. Just last week, the IT services of the Angers metropolis were victims.

There are also more classic false advertising scams, or even credit card fraud. Until the attack on large institutions or in transport, there are ultimately no limits.

The plane has the Internet all the time, we have the Internet on the train, the scanner when you are having an MRI. Theoretically, there are no limits to a cyber attack, just the imagination. Ivan Fontarensky, cyber defense technical manager at Thales

Ivan Fontarensky, cyber defense technical manager at Thales. (LIGHT EX MACHINA)

Of course, to prepare for such attacks, you need a budget. But how many? According to Ivan Fontarensky, technical Manager cyber defense and threat intelligence at Thales, iThere are several levels.

“To immobilize a business site, it costs between 40 euros and 300 to 400 euros. The damage, behind for the victim, is often around tens of thousands of euros, even hundreds of thousands of euros.”

The profits for hackers can even reach larger sums. The GandCrab file-encryption ransomware is estimated to have grossed $ 150 million for its creators.

The new cyber threat is particularly difficult to identify. However, web hackers do not go unpunished. Recently, Europol has announced that it has dismantled the Emotet network, one of the biggest software of cybercriminality. The authors, probably Russian-speaking, risk heavy penalties.

In France, we have theAnssi, the national information systems security agency to fight against these threats.

The pandemic has favored the activity of hackers. They have redoubled their activity, especially in cyberattacks in the health sector. (BILL HINTON / MOMENT RF / GETTY IMAGES)

More broadly, it is our individual responsibility. The pandemic marked an unprecedented acceleration in teleworking. For Ivan Fontarensky, it is essential to separate his professional digital space from the private sphere. He gives us some practical advice to allow everyone to protect themselves more effectively.

Choose good passwords, do not put your mailbox password on commercial sites, you don’t click on all the links you receive in your mailbox, you don’t republish messages without having looked and verified that it is healthy.

Saving your date of birth as a password is no longer recommended. In the face of digital pirates, we must be extra vigilant.

