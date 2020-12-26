Gilles Boeuf is President of the European Center for Biomimicry and Bio Inspiration (CEEBIOS) and former President of the National Museum of Natural History. Observation of living things is his specialty. (GILLES BOEUF)

Gilles Boeuf is an eminent French biologist, president of European Center for Biomimicry and Bio Inspiration (CEEBIOS), pProfessor at Pierre-et-Marie-Curie University, Sorbonne University, Visiting Professor at the College de France, former President of the National Museum of Natural History and author of numerous books. Today, he evokes for franceinfo the medical discoveries made possible by the observation of living things.

Gilles Bœuf gives us his testimony on the concrete applications of biomimicry:

“Nature as a reservoir of solutions and innovations, such is the challenge of biomimicry. This imitation of natural processes has made it possible to make progress in countless fields, and in particular that of medicine.”

The first remarkable example remains the contribution of Leonardo da Vinci. In 1516, he synthesized the whole issue of biomimicry with the maxim: ‘Take your lessons in nature, that’s where our future is’ Gilles Boeuf, biologist

And this is how medicine took inspiration from what nature had developed over millions of years.

Sea urchins in the Cocos Islands National Park in Costa Rica. (GIORDANO CIPRIANI / THE IMAGE BANK RF / GETTY IMAGES)

Biochemist Tim Hunt has notably observed the cell cycle of sea urchins. He discovered there a particular protein: cyclin. “He will see a protein appear that turns on and off, which he calls cyclin. Every time it turns on, it triggers a cell redivision. It is precisely this cellular redivision that causes cancer to grow in the body. ”

By observing this natural phenomenon, specialists have been able to diagnose and treat more cancers. This work has earned Tim Hunt the 2001 Nobel Prize in Medicine.

Another Nobel Prize: the neuroscientist Erik Kandel, by observing the sea slug, comes to better understand the phenomenon of memory, and therefore Alzheimer’s disease. “While humans have 10,000 billion neurons, the sea slug has only 20,000. The study of his brain is therefore facilitated. Erik Kandel will teach these sea slugs to love light when they hate it! He will look at why some people remember three hours, three days, three weeks or three months “, tells Gilles Bœuf.

The hospital environment was inspired by the antibacterial nature of shark skin, to prevent nosocomial diseases They affect one and a half million patients per year worldwide.

Shark skin also inspires researchers to fight nosocomial diseases in hospitals. (BY WILDESTANIMAL / MOMENT RF / GETTY IMAGES)

We realized that sharks never have a bacterial buildup on their skin. So we invented microstructures that we put on walls and floors, completely inspired by shark skin. Result: 94% less bacteria on these coatings.

In the hospital, we also draw inspiration from mollusks to create surgical glues. This solution allows doctors to treat certain wounds using less invasive methods, particularly with internal surgery.

“These surgical glues, made from molds, are an incredible system that polymerizes in water. Adhesives in water, completely natural and compostable, at the end of use”, specifies Gilles Boeuf.

The mosquito has an incredibly thin proboscis, in the range of 1 to 20 microns. When it stings us, we don’t feel anything at all. When you start to feel his sting, he’s already gone! It is his anticoagulant saliva that causes a local reaction. So, we made syringe needles inspired by mosquitoes, with completely painless bites. Gilles Boeuf

A mosquito at work. (MRS / MOMENT RF / GETTY IMAGES)

The evolution of medicine is therefore deeply linked to the observation and reproduction of natural phenomena. An inspiring process that leads us to rethink our relationship with nature.

