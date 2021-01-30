Wall Street has leaned into the abyss this week because of the guerrilla warfare of a group of amateurs playing the Stock Market, or the Stock Market. The New York stock market tried on Friday to regain sanity after a few days of heart attack in which millions of retail investors, gathered in a forum on the Reddit platform called WallStreetBets (Wall Street bets) and who call themselves degenerate, they pushed up the shares of GameStop or the AMC cinema chain – closed up and down for months due to the pandemic – causing heavy losses in funds that had bet against these businesses, the so-called bears. On Friday AMC rose 53% after a weekly rise of 278%, and GameStop did the same 67% accumulating weekly gains of 400%, two signs of the debauchery and the open bar on Wall Street. But along the way, some have left millions, and the crisis still has many laps.

After several years of doldrums, the value of the titles of the video game store chain GameStop has been in a frenzy in 2021, with an increase of more than 1,600% due to a massive purchase by Reddit users equipped with Robinhood, an application that allows you to enter the market without paying commissions and that proclaimed from the rooftops its objective of “democratizing investment.” The choice of GameStop was not accidental. The company was the preferred target of bear funds that take advantage of the collapse of companies, which did not see the hurricane that was coming. The funds Melvin Capital and Citron Research, which were forecasting a decline in business, announced the closure of their short positions in GameStop after recording large losses from the rise, which increased the market value of the company, only between Tuesday and Wednesday , at $ 10 billion.

But the shock wave went further. BlackBerry shares have also appreciated 112% this month, without the company having made any relevant announcements. Many of the stocks chosen exude a vintage aroma: titles from a video game company or a movie theater in the days of the streaming, a slipper Emboldened in the face of the empire of smartphones.

The episode was so surprising that White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki announced midweek that the government is evaluating what happened, while the Robinhood application, which allows individuals – and by extension amateurs– make free transactions, confirmed that it restricted its operations so as not to encourage volatility. Robinhood, WallStreetBets users’ favorite tool to execute their purchase orders, was then the target of a barrage of criticism accusing it of betraying its original spirit – that of universalizing market access. The company defended itself, claiming that the high volatility of various securities jeopardized its ability to meet the US regulator’s capital requirements, and within hours it raised an extra $ 1 billion from investors to protect its operations.

The arguments did not appease the political class. Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez denounced the limitation imposed by Robinhood “while the hedge funds they can freely negotiate the shares as they see fit ”, and assured that, as a member of the House Financial Services committee, he will support a parliamentary commission if necessary. His proposal was supported by figures as disparate as Republican Senator Ted Cruz and magnate Elon Musk, founder of Tesla, one of the protagonists of the revolt of small investors after sharing the link of the link among his more than 43 million Twitter followers. Reddit forum where they relate. The WallStreetBets subforum has noticed the push from the richest man in the world, as well as the media attention it has generated: in a few days it has gone from having two million users to almost seven million, a new audience that gives it more power to keep feeding the investment snowball in its pulse to the bears on Wall Street.

As a consequence of the protests, and of a lawsuit filed by the degenerate Due to market manipulation, Robinhood partially backtracked on Friday, underlining that it will only allow “limited” purchases of those values, but this did not prevent Facebook from closing a page of users of the application with almost 160,000 members, in what they consider as a punishment for the conversations they had to raise GameStop on the stock market. The Senate Banking committee will also soon address the issue, with particular attention to the role played in the crisis by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC, the government’s regulatory agency).

As some argue on social media, the story sounds like spoiler with libertarian overtones of The wolf of Wall Street, the film in which Leonardo DiCaprio plays a financial shark, or at least the plot for a hit series. Such is the degree of daring of these guerrillas stock exchanges, which in an operation that seems to have a lot of trolling have thwarted the bets of the bear funds and all their plethora of analysts.

Profitability and losses aside, the new players at least have for a few days snatched the prominence and initiative from the official interlocutors of the New York market. But not everything is witty or bizarre: An investor who traded with Robinhood committed suicide in June after accumulating $ 730,000 in losses. He was twenty years old, Andrew Ross recalls in DealBook, the economic bulletin of the newspaper The New York Times, the age of many of these sudden investors (Robinhood’s brain is 23).

The Vix volatility index, also known as the “fear indicator”, moderated its forecasts on Thursday, but remained at unprecedented records since the beginning of the pandemic in the face of the offensive of these amateur investors, empowered by Internet tutorials and capable today to be familiar with the sophisticated Wall Street stockbrokers. Although this speculative frenzy unfolded in a handful of stocks, it is suspected that it may have had something to do with the major New York indices having had their worst week since October, as they have forced large funds to sell other positions to cover losses. on your bearish bets. The Dow Jones index, the Nasdaq technology and the S&P 500 fell more than 3%, something that has not happened since the US Federal Reserve made a gloomy assessment of the economy in the fall.