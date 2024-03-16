They felt insulted by each other. They measured each other in talk shows and on social media. And Pieter Omtzigt even walked away from the formation table. But last week it turned out that informant Kim Putters has managed to bind PVV, VVD, NSC and BBB together. The magic formula: an extra-parliamentary program cabinet.

In this episode of Hague Affairs Lamyae Aharouay and Rik Rutten will tell you everything about this formula and the meaning of the report that Kim Putters presented this week. Is his solution as different, unique and new as the forming parties want to make it out to be? And how did the PVV really become an accepted government party for the first time?

Guests: Lamyae Aharouay and Rik Rutten Presentation: Guus Valk Editorial & production: Ignace Schoot Edit: Pieter Bakker Photo: ANP / Robin van Lonkhuijsen