People walk outside an exchange house in Mexico City, earlier this week. Jeoffrey Guillemard (Bloomberg)

The Mexican peso remains unbeatable. The Latin American currency has reached a price of 16.76 units per dollar this Friday, an appreciation of 0.39%, compared to the previous day, a level not seen since December 7, 2015, when it reached 16.65 pesos per dollar. dollar. The flow of dollars due to the arrival of remittances, the growing foreign investment driven by the relocation of companies, the famous nearshoring, and the rate differential between Mexico and the US continue to drive the performance of instruments denominated in Mexican pesos. “The possibility that the Federal Reserve could achieve the expected soft landing or soft landing supports weight appreciation. It is expected that the downward trend for the exchange rate will continue, although with less force” Banco Base foresees in its analysis.

This new ceiling broken by the Mexican peso is reached two days after reaching a minimum not seen in eight years of 16.88 units per dollar. The weakening of the dollar has strengthened other currencies, in which the Mexican peso has broken all expectations with a good run since last year. This is due, in part, to concerns that the United States, the world’s largest economy, could enter a recession or slowdown at the end of the year. Most developed country currencies are down on Wednesday as negative data from China’s services sector raised concerns about global growth.

According to Gabriela Siller, director of Analysis at Banco Base, it is possible that the peso could touch a support of 16.74 pesos per dollar this year. If this level is drilled in a sustained manner, the next support to break would be 16.66 pesos per dollar. The economic analysis headquarters have been the first to be surprised by this “resilience” of the Mexican peso against the dollar, a strength that has been going on for months and has overcome the ups and downs of the financial market. So far this year, with an appreciation of more than 12% against the dollar. The only headwinds on the horizon to stop this strengthening of the call mexican superweight They fall on the ghost of the recession in the US and the effects of the upcoming political processes both in Mexico and in the neighboring country to the north.

