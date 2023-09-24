The leader of the Republican Party, José Antonio Kast (3i) poses with constitutional councilors elected in May, Santiago (Chile). Elvis González (EFE)

The second Chilean constitutional process to replace the Magna Carta inherited from the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet, subjected to some 60 reforms since 1989, has entered rocky terrain this week. In the votes on amendments in the full Constitutional Council, a process that began last Friday, September 16, the right has asserted its resounding majority. The traditional right grouped in Chile Vamos has added its votes to the extreme right of the Republican Party – which has 22 of the 50 seats in the body – and together they have approved controversial norms such as “the right to life of those who are yet to be born”, the immediate expulsion of migrants who enter through unauthorized passages, institutional conscientious objection and tax exemption for the first home (which benefits those with higher incomes). In recent days, different political sectors that make up the Council have begun to publicly express their doubts about supporting the text in the December 17 plebiscite.

To the critical voices of the left-wing ruling party, this week have been added those of center-left authorities who called for rejecting the previous proposal and who now threaten to withdraw if they do not turn the direction towards moderation. One of those voices is that of the Democratic senator, Matías Walker, who warned that what the Constitutional Council is drafting “is far from” the idea he has of a Constitution. “A Constitution is not a government program or a bill. The right is making exactly the same mistake as the left in the previous process,” he said in reference to the previous attempt that Chile carried out between 2021 and 2022, which ended in September of last year in a resounding failure. 62% of voters rejected it and it was a significant defeat for the ruling party of President Gabriel Boric.

The Amarillos party, of the non-governmental center-left, has criticized some approved regulations such as the tax exemption for the first home, but maintains the hope that they will be moderated in the remaining stages. “If that is not the case, we are simply going to have to accept reality and vote against it,” said Michelle Bachelet’s former Minister of Justice, Isidro Solís.

The former constituent for the Party for Democracy (PPD), Felipe Harboe, clarified that the center-left is not going to support a conservative constitutional text. “We have warned about it and we will continue to do so,” he said.

The same red lights have been put on from the ruling left. Before this week’s votes, former socialist president Michelle Bachelet called on her sector to “not get upset, not to throw in the towel prematurely,” although she has warned: “If the proposal for a new Constitution regresses on the rights of women, I couldn’t vote in favor.” The former minister of the General Secretariat of the Boric Presidency, the socialist Ana Lya Uriarte, on September 13, in a meeting on the constitutional issue of ICARE, warned: “The text that is in place today urgently requires the rescue operation.”

Given the warnings from the left, Republican advisors must also avoid friendly fire. Some 200 militants of the far-right party, including Senator José Manuel Rojo, requested an internal referendum to define a common position for the December plebiscite, warning that they see among their party colleagues a majority inclination towards option Against, considering that there are regulations that threaten freedom and equality before the law. This party, in any case, has never been about to change the current Constitution, but by winning 22 seats in the Constitutional Council in the elections last May, its leader, José Antonio Kast, has pushed forward with amendments that represent the heart of his political strength.

This week, Kast dove into key issues being discussed in the Council, where his party has the large majority but not necessarily the final say. He even called a traditional right-wing advisor on the phone to get his vote. When the Constitutional Council finalizes the text, the Committee of Experts – which wrote a draft that satisfied a good part of the political class – must make a report with observations, which must be approved by 3/5 of the Council or rejected by 2 /3. If there is not quoruma mixed commission would be formed.

Attention today is focused on whether Chile Vamos, the historic right-wing coalition, will distance itself from the most extreme norms presented by the Republicans. Until now, with few exceptions and only a few who were left behind, they have voted en bloc, asserting their majority in the Council.

“Republican lambs”

In a column published this Saturday in Third, the businessman and economist César Barros, linked to the traditional economic right, described the advisors of the traditional right as “little lambs” of Republicans and accused them of fearing losing negotiations in the face of the next local elections. “The Constitution is not what is important: what really matters is the loot that is coming, and from which we must take the greatest advantage possible, even if it is at the cost of a new rejection, or of a new Constitution with pre-conciliar airs that will not be not even close to everyone’s house that Chile Vamos promised before and after the September plebiscite,” said Barros.

In the same newspaper, deputy Diego Schalper (from RN, from the traditional right), assured that “the constituent process is at a turning point, if it fails it will affect all sectors.” Schalper, who has been part of the negotiations, warned that both Chile Vamos and Republicans have to assume that “if the text does not have transversality, it will hardly be afloat.”

The prudence that has marked this process between the Boric Government and the Constitutional Council also suffered alterations in recent days. After the Minister of Women, Antonia Orellana, criticized the approved regulations linked to reproductive rights that, she said, “would allow us to go back even on the morning-after pill,” the president of the Council, the Republican Beatriz Hevia, He escalated the discussion by assuring that he expects from the Government an attitude “of informing citizens and not confusing them regarding what is happening within the Council.”

It was Kast himself who toughened the tone: “The Government begins a campaign against the constitutional project, lying and misinforming, seeking – with the complicity of the media – to divert attention from the approval of key regulations on immigration. The immediate expulsion of illegal immigrants is a radical change,” the Republican leader wrote on his Twitter account.

Boric, whose Administration took a gamble by approving the text that citizens flatly rejected (62%) in September 2022, tried to put cold words from New York: “They are not going to find an antagonist in me. I want the Council to do well, for Chile to have a new Constitution. “I don’t want polarization or making the mistakes we made in the first process.” After four years of uncertainty in constitutional matters – the constituent route was opened after the social outbreak of October 2019 – the left-wing Administration does not want to deal with another failure that frustrates the objective of a transversal political pact. It is not evident, in any case, what the final decision of the ruling party will be regarding the plebiscite, among other things because the text is not finished.

Meanwhile, more citizens choose to vote against the proposal in the December 17 plebiscite. The option of rejection has never been higher, according to surveys (57%, Cadem; 45% Criteria; 68%, Black & White).