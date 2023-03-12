The Atlantic Ocean turned out to be an incredibly long and stormy weekend for Tim Davie, the BBC’s Director General. He was visiting the facilities of the British public corporation in Washington when the lineker case, and from there he had time to impose a suspension on the ex-soccer player and presenter, see how an internal rebellion and a bitter public debate arose due to his clumsiness, and try to put together at full speed the disaster that he himself has caused. “I don’t want to go into too much detail about our conversations. Gary Lineker is an exceptional presenter, the best in the business. That is indisputable. And for me, a good result of this situation will be that he returns to the antenna ”, Davie assured in an interview on the BBC in the United States before rushing back to London.

Lineker was seen this Sunday morning at the doors of his residence in the British capital, when he went for a walk with his dog Filbert. “I can’t say anything,” he explained to the journalists who stood guard in the street. According to various British media reports, the conversations between Davie and the presenter’s representatives have accelerated in recent hours and everything indicates that he will be back on camera next weekend to present the popular program Match of the Day (The Match of the Day). “Will you go back to Match of The Day? I think so, because he loves that show. But he will never go back on his words, ”Lineker’s son, George, told the tabloid newspaper the sun.

The ex-soccer player, presenter and media star had once again enraged the Conservative Party deputies and many opinion-makers from the right-wing press with a tweet against the new immigration policy of the Rishi Sunak government. He compared the language used by the Minister of the Interior, Suella Braverman, with that used in Nazi Germany in the 1930s. Braverman had described the increasing arrival of irregular migrants on British shores as an “invasion”.

It rained on wet. Gary Lineker had already faced the universe tory on social networks on account of Brexit —he was against it—, or the donations of Russian oligarchs to political formation. This time, Davie thought, a little lesson was in order. The presenter was suspended from his position in charge of the program “while his use of social networks was discussed.” Although his employment status is that of a collaborator —with an annual contract of 1.5 million euros— in the entertainment area, and therefore, he is not subject to the rules imposed on the chain’s journalists, Davie himself invented himself in At the time, the so-called “Lineker clause”, aware of the predicament that the presenter could have. The clause imposed on collaborators the obligation “not to take sides in partisan issues or in political controversies.”

It was not so easy, however, trying to book Lineker. The former soccer player did not retract his comments. And it unleashed a wave of solidarity that caught the BBC leadership off guard. One after another, the entity’s sports presenters and collaborators announced that they would not go on the air, as a show of solidarity with their partner. Match of the Daya perfect formula that for years has combined the summary of each game of the day with the comments of the analysts, was reduced to a brief 20-minute broadcast with the best plays. Soccer Focus either final scoretwo other popular sports spots on the network, were due to be replaced by canned shows from the agency’s archives.

The wave of sympathy from many fans, who took support posters to the stadiums — “I’m with Gary. Immigrants are welcome” – put the Conservative government on alert, which had initially allowed its deputies to increase pressure on the BBC to reprimand Lineker and had even cheered the campaign. Through a spokesman, Prime Minister Sunak distanced himself, praising Lineker as “a great footballer and a talented presenter”, and assured that it was an internal matter in which the Executive would not enter, although “he was confident that be resolved as soon as possible.” Economy Minister Jeremy Hunt, who had demanded a public apology from Lineker for his comments, no longer asked for them this Sunday morning, under pressure from journalists, and also referred the matter to the BBC’s discretion.

