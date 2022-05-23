The week starts and you have to get active, although for many it takes a bit of work to start from scratch, for others there is motivation, such is the case of Danik Michell, who showed off his well-sculpted figure in the gym for his more than 4 million 941 thousand followers in Instagramwho went crazy when contemplating it.

Born on December 28 in MontereyNew Lion, Daniel Michell She is known for her participation in the third season of the reality show “Acapulco Shore” of the chain MTV Latin America.

This dark-haired beauty is a model of social networks, she has also worked as a television presenter and is quite a fitness girl, but it is on Instagram where she remains one of the most active divas and with a large number of followers.

This is how she flaunts her Instagram silhouette danikmichell

Danik Michell is no stranger to the world of entertainment, she began her modeling career at the age of 12 when she worked on advertising campaigns and modeled for haute couture firms, including Piña Colada, Circo Boutique, Cougar and Maya Hanse, among others.