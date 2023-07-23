From the district of Mulino di Brecciarola, banlieue of Chieti, to the infinite lights of the Champs-Élysées, the polka dot world of Giulio Ciccone is suddenly big, enormous. Larger than life, one might say today that Cicco answers the questions of journalists from the 190 countries where the Tour is broadcast with ease in English. Everyone saw him rejoice on the fourth Gpm of the day, the Col de la Schlucht, the climb that divides Alsace from Lorraine, which always go together in the history books. He raised his arms, Giulio, when no one could take away from him that shirt that he had dreamed of and imagined since before leaving for the Basque Country. He had come to the Tour instead of going on their honeymoon with Annabruna, married a few days before the big departure. There’s all the time in the world for the honeymoon, while La Boucle is the July party, it can’t be postponed. “There is nothing more beautiful than the Tour for someone who does my job”.