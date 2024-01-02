Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

In one of the most beautiful and powerful matches in the English Premier League this week, Liverpool succeeded in winning 4-2 over its guest, Newcastle United, in the twentieth round of the competition. The match, which was held at Anfield Stadium, the Reds’ stronghold, witnessed a noticeable superiority of the hosts and an overwhelming desire to win in order to be alone. At the top of the league standings, at the beginning of the new year.

Aside from the match and the many missed opportunities, the fierce resistance of the Newcastle players and the superiority of their goalkeeper in stopping more than one chance, Klopp expressed his overwhelming happiness after the match with his team’s performance, and went to celebrate as usual with the large crowd that filled Anfield, and while he was celebrating by clapping with both hands, he fell. His “wedding ring” was on the field, which caused him great discomfort and a clear state of distress. He began looking for it around him, and he was only saved by one of the stadium workers who was able to find it, so Klopp picked it up and his feelings were released, and he celebrated again on the field with the fans until he came out happy.

The Newcastle United match was an opportunity for the Egyptian Mohamed Salah to join the top scorers in the league alongside the Norwegian Erling Haaland, the Manchester City star, with 14 goals for each of them. By the way, it is the last match that Salah plays with his team, as he returns to Cairo to join his country’s national team, which is participating in the Cup tournament. The African Nations, which will be held in Côte d'Ivoire from January 13 to February 11.