Aníbal and Himilce swore eternal love to each other in one of the most impressive and anticipated events of the holidays. It is the representation of the betrothal of the Carthaginian general and the Iberian princess, with the participation of revelers from all the Carthaginian troops.

The performance was held last night on the stage of the Alfonso XII Pier. The public, noisy at times, filled the two thousand seats set up to attend the weddings, in which 230 revelers participated. Both of them enthusiastically applauded each gesture of affection from the couple, highlighted on the two large screens in the auditorium.

Julio Guillamón and Esther Escolar gave life to the main characters of the story, Aníbal and Himilce. In a twist of fate Guillamón repeats as the main actor but from a different side; Years ago he played General Publius Cornelius Scipio in command of the Roman legions.

The “triescenario”, as defined by the director of the play, Adrián Quiñones, was divided into several very different parts depending on the set. The left side was Himilce’s “comfort zone.” In this place the young woman spoke with her father, King Mucro of Cástulo, head of a prosperous kingdom located near the present-day city of Linares, about her arranged marriage. The link allowed General Aníbal Barca, son of Hamílcar Barca ‘El Rayo’, proclaimed supreme leader of the Carthaginian troops in Iberia, to seal a pact of friendship with the peoples of the peninsula.

The central part of the tables hosted the first meeting between Aníbal and Himilce, as well as the celebration of their union. Although in principle the couple did not accept the imposition of marriage, love was born and the wedding took place with the full consent of both to the acclamation of the twenty-five Carthaginian troops.

The area on the right was the most warlike, in it “the three brothers forged their strength.” His father, in a premonitory dream, appeared lifted by a lifting basket.

water dance



As a novelty, between the first and second acts, some dancers performed an aquatic dance show in a fish tank along with several acrobats who performed an aerial choreography.

After the weddings, there were wedding celebrations in the camp. There the visitors were able to unite in marriage through the most diverse Punic rites carried out by the different Carthaginian troops in their booths and enjoyed the celebration of the princes.

The reenactment was attended by the president of the Community, Fernando López Miras, the councilor Luis Alberto Marín and the mayor of Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo, among the public.