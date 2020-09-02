The wedding celebration is becoming one of the big problems that were given the ‘Yes, I do’ before the pandemic. With the restriction measures in force it is very difficult to organize an event of this caliber with all the comforts, as was done in the ‘old normal’. Masks, limited number of guests, interpersonal distance and risk of a massive contagion are some of the impediments that do not allow a 100% celebration.

“Bring your own beer and sign a waiver of guilt”

However, in the United States it seems that the boyfriends of one of them have made a decision that the family and friends who have received the invitation have not liked very much. Thus, a Facebook user has shared a photo of the invitation on this social network, where the bride and groom ask attendees to bring their own beer and that they will have to sign a letter of exemption from fault in case of catching COVID-19.

The guest, cousin of the groom or the bride, did not hesitate to publish the photo of the invitation in the group called “That’s right, I’m ashamed of the wedding” (translated into Spanish), showing his outrage publicly.

Barrage of comments ironing and criticizing the bride and groom

Other users filled this post with comments with expressions of all kinds. “Bring your own beer and you could die?” or “If you’re asking me to die, at least pay for the alcohol, stingy”, were some of them, who ironized a situation that seemed to others “surreal”.

If this were not enough, it seems that, according to another subsequent publication, the place of the celebration could not be a conditioned place for this type of event, the newspaper collects 20 minutes on their website.