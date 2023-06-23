La Spezia – A starry sky above the laid tables. Details in gold. White flowers. And in the tableau mariage, the most famous Italian love songs to indicate the tables. From “This little big love” by Baglioni to “The emotion has no voice” by Celentano, up to “More beautiful thing” by Ramazzotti” and “Senza fine” by Paoli. They chose the most beautiful words to tell the feeling that unites them, Giulio and Laura. A love that blossomed between two boys who had known each other since childhood. A dream that was crowned with an exciting party, which is already referred to as “the wedding of the year”. Beautiful, young, in love. The former Captain Eaglet Julius Major and his Laura Mencarelli they celebrated their wedding last Saturday, surrounded by the affection of their families and friends, including current teammates of Salernitana and former teammates of Spezia Calcio. A party we “entered” into, to tell you in detail what a real event on the shore of the gulf was. Nothing has been left to chance.

Donatella Spizzico Ricevimenti organized everything, from the ceremony to the catering. With her husband Sergio Beverini, the real directors. «It was truly a pleasure, as well as an emotion, to help a couple so in love to crown their dream. Their great love could be seen in their eyes» says Donatella.

It all started in September 2022 when the young couple shows up at their office. «I only recognized them when Giulio told me his name – Sergio smiles -. They had very clear ideas about what they wanted. Two simple guys, in a way, it was a pleasure to satisfy them and give them the right advice». Almost a year for everything to be perfect and unforgettable. From the religious ceremony in the cathedral of Cristo Re to the reception in the Fortezza del Mare, on the island of Palmaria. An exclusive location. The marriage was celebrated in Christ the King by don Piercarlo Medinelli, due to the great friendship that binds the former eaglet captain with the fan parish priest. Who spoke affectionate and even joking words to the young spouses. Laura’s emotional entry into the church was accompanied by Matteo Rovinalti’s violin.

She was splendid in a long dress with veil, from the Atelier Laura Sposa Chic brand Nicole Milano, which was followed by a change of hairstyle – from a soft crop to loose hair – and of the dress, created by Sophia Athinaiou for the party in Palmaria. He is very elegant with a classic Giorgio Armani suit, visibly moved. A light carpet up to the altar and many flowers among the pews of the church, especially roses: all rigorously white. In contrast, the black of the vintage Citroen Advance, which accompanied the bride.

To the guests, 160 at the reception but many more present in the church among the curious and fans, a bag was handed out with the kit to face the day: water, slippers, a fan with an illustration created by The Uovo by Martina Bonamini, who created all the graphics for the party, including those on the favours. For the latter, the young spouses have chosen to donate a sum to a charity.

The guests they were accompanied by shuttles to the embarkation, to the small lighthouse: waiting for them was a boat of the Navigazione Golfo dei Poeti, with Andrea Bello at the helm, which took everyone to Palmaria. The spouses then continued with a romantic goiter, for the sunset photo shoot made by Letizia Di Candia with videos by Simone Ruscitti.

A pontoon was needed to set up the reception in Palmaria, with which equipment and means were transferred. A real restaurant has been recreated on site, to offer a gourmet dinner to newlyweds and guests.

But the taste buds of the guests were also stimulated by the rich aperitif, which was dominated by sushi, the bride’s great passion, with room for finger food, grilled food, cheesemaker’s delights and many other delicacies. On the menu a risotto with tomino cheese, the scent of leeks and speck powder, calamarata with shellfish ragout with Battipaglia stracciatella cherry tomatoes, red snapper rings on a crust of white potatoes and a light shrimp soup. All accompanied by Ribolla Gialla and Pinot Noir. Chosen for the evening roses and white pampas, in the arrangements by Francesca Ferrari. The precious tables were set with a set of dishes with a gold border: this color was also chosen for the cutlery to contrast with the dominant white. The slipper used by the bride for the second dress was sparkling, as was the recreated atmosphere: a riot of lights, with a 35 by 5 meter starry sky recreated above the tables in the great hall of the Fortress. But also lights on the trees and light effects by Diego Costabile, in addition to the fireworks created for the occasion by BeDiFire Works. A fireworks display on the large terrace overlooking the sea, taken for the cutting of the cake: a three-level wedding cake made with sponge cake, Chantilly cream and flaked chocolate. The most traditional and exciting moment was not missing, that of the first dance of the spouses, followed by the one with their respective parents. And then the toss of the bouquet, to identify the next lucky couple. But Giulio and Laura wanted to pamper their guests to the very end: with the classic sugared almonds and the dessert buffet, but also with a Hemingway corner that offered cigars and Cuban rum at the end of the evening. To cheer up the party live music and then the DJ set of the Trio de Janeiro. Wild dancing until late at night, to then return to La Spezia once again crossing the Gulf of Poets by ferry. Guests and spouses, the latter now on their honeymoon in South Africa, will hardly forget such a magical day.