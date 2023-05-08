Dindo Capello is a legend of endurance racing and Italian motoring, with three successes at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The Piedmontese was and still is the bearer of Audi, the team with which he lived the epic of the house with the four rings in France, from the advent of the diesel program to the rivalry with Peugeot. Feats perhaps not sufficiently celebrated by the press, too absorbed by the media appeal of Formula 1, in a period in which only two official brands raced at Le Mans.

But something seems to be changing in the WEC extension. The Hypercar-LMDh platform is attracting manufacturers from far and wide, including Ferrari and Porsche, respectively the most famous manufacturer in the world and the most successful at Le Mans. Dindo Capello comments together with FormulaPassion the current framework in the WEC, knowing well the foundations on which the Toyota program is based, started from the ashes of the Peugeot project against which Audi fought at Le Mans in the Diesel war.

So Dindo, what do you think of this resurgence of the WEC? He had experienced a moment of decline in terms of media attention but now, thanks to the entry of Ferrari and Porsche, the presence of Toyota and the nuovi brands that will enter soonseems to have completely revitalized…

Surely, as in all categories, the arrival of more manufacturers, pilots of name and famous teams it is logical that the image of the championship changes immediately, regardless of which championship we are talking about. Especially in Italy we now have an echo that we weren’t used to before, but this is surely thanks to the arrival of Ferrari. Abroad, interest has always been lively. Now, with such a roster of starters, it’s the only championship that can be compared to F1 in terms of media coverage. The WEC has done a great job. For us Italians, Ferrari’s entry certainly brings prestige to the championship and this also benefits the drivers of my generation who have won a lot in this category. Maybe we didn’t get the recognition we deserved in Italy. Now after the arrival of Ferrari it seems that there is only Le Mans and the WEC anymore. From a certain point of view, this makes me very happy. Ferrari has always been present in the GT categories and at very high levels, thanks to the great work of AF Corse. Surely, however, the category that returns the most is the queen category: those who fight for the absolute victory. Let’s not forget that Lamborghini will also enter next year. We will have another great Italian brand that will be part of the match. With Lamborghini, interest for us Italians will increase even more next year.

In recent years of transition it has often been emphasized that Toyota ran alone, without major rival manufacturers. It was kind of the situation Audi found itself in at the beginning of the 2000s at Le Mans. You who experienced that situation, what would you answer to these comments?

We entered 1999 as rookies and we really made a lot of effort. We were far away. It came from years of rallying, DTM and touring. Completely different categories than an LMP1. In the first season we struggled and let’s not forget that in our first year everyone was still there: BMW, Mercedes and Porsche. Then it is logical that in 2000 we changed pace and in my opinion this accelerated the exit of some manufacturers from the championship, because there was a period in which, in my opinion, beating Audi was really complicated. A bit like beating Toyota today, which has great experience and a complete package. Given the experience accumulated over the years, it is the car to beat and it will be difficult for everyone to do so, just as it was difficult for everyone to beat Audi at the time. Audi, even when Toyota and Porsche entered, were only beaten because the regulations made it so that another win by a diesel engine was not so welcome. So our technology has been so penalized that it was difficult to think of winning the championship. However, I assure you that speaking with our riders who have changed shirts, they all told me the same thing: from a chassis and aerodynamics point of view, Audi was a step forward. Then if they penalize you on tank capacity and power, it becomes difficult to compete. But from the point of view of the project I’m sure that Audi was still successful until 2016, when there were already Toyota and Porsche.

From this point of view, what do you think of Ferrari’s entry? It amazed many that from the outset the results looked very good, with podium placements and pole positions…

In terms of speed, yes, but I had absolutely no doubts about that. The experience of Ferrari and F1 that today can be transferred to a Hypercar car there is no other team that can boast it. I expected that. Let’s not forget that Antonio Giovinazzi’s pole position was also absolutely legitimate at Spa. If we talk about performance, we are two poles out of three races. From a performance point of view there is nothing to say. I honestly don’t know how much Toyota has hidden its performance, also because it has shown that it is very strong, that it can make a difference especially in the race. However, I’m not so convinced that in qualifying they looked for performance. In the race, when it was necessary to make a difference, they did. They have shown that they still have something to play for. Ferrari’s weak point at the moment is getting the tires up to temperature. They work so hard. Unfortunately there is this really ridiculous regulation which prevents you from being able to set off on a hot tyre.

It happened to me for many years in the United States and we riders have always criticized this regulation a lot. At the beginning of the 2000s we had cars without traction control, with nothing. Driving them with cold tires was really risky. We made many mistakes and many accidents, which maybe seen from the outside seemed stupid. But I assure you that driving an LMP1 or a Hypercar with cold tires is really very complicated. If you’re lucky enough to race in Portimao in Portugal with high temperatures, you can get the tires reasonably up to temperature. But if we think of Le Mans at night or at Spa, where if things go wrong you race with 5-10°C, lots of humidity and really cold asphalt, there it really becomes a nightmare to drive a prototype on cold tyres. In terms of image, it’s quite depressing to see GT cars that are even faster in slow corners than a Hypercar or an LMDh. Spa, like Le Mans, has long straights and partially hides this problem. But if we think of a track like Sebring, let’s imagine it at low temperatures, or Portimao, if it had low temperatures, there would be the risk that for the first two laps a GT could have the same speed as a Hypercar. This would be really bad image-wise. I hope this is changed, but for now you have to deal with this regulation. From the outside, Ferrari seems to have more difficulty getting the tires up to temperature and this certainly doesn’t help. Fuji? It’s like Spa there, sometimes cold and torrential rain. That could be another Spa weather-wise.