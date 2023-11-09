Hackers hacked the websites of BZhF Bank, RRDB and Fora-Bank

The websites of several Russian banks were subject to hacker attacks. This is reported by RIA News.

According to the agency, attackers hacked the websites of the Housing Finance Bank (BJF Bank), the All-Russian Regional Development Bank (RRDB) and Fora-Bank and posted fake messages on the resources that payments on deposits and accounts were suspended.

The banks’ press service confirmed information about the hacking of resources. Representatives of financial institutions stated that the information about the suspension of payments was not true, and the fake messages were deleted. The banks assured that clients were not in danger and that their deposits and accounts were fine.

Earlier it became known that the website of the Capital Repair Assistance Fund was hacked in Sevastopol. A message appeared on the resource stating that the organization was planning to be liquidated due to the political situation. Soon after this, the post was deleted and the information was denied.

Before this, unknown persons in Kaliningrad hacked the radio station “Europe Plus” and broadcast illegal content for several minutes. Broadcasting was later restored.