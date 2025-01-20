It is full of jokes, things impossible to believe, it is on the internet open and accessible to everyone and yet There are still people who think that renthitman.coma website for hiring hitmen and assassins, is real. Not only that, since 2008, when it was founded, it has received hundreds of real murder commissions.

This website, created by Bob Innes in 2005, when he finished his computer security studies, was intended for security onlinebut the name Rent a Hitman (rent a hitman in English) confused a lot of people.

Years after creating the website, which never functioned as such, Innes realized that in the inbox of the contact questionnaire There were hundreds of messages from people who really wanted to hire a murderer. hired.

The young man began to pass on to the police the messages that seemed most credible and the surprise arose: arrests began. And despite the fact that the website is full of jokes and even very unbelievable testimonials from satisfied customers, there are still people who believe it is real.

Thus, the police could have knowledge of relatives and acquaintances who wanted murder their partners, bosses, employees, debtors... Among others, to cite examples, the case of a woman called Helen who, having been left out of an inheritance, wanted to murder three relatives in the United Kingdom, of whom she provided real and detailed information to proceed with their murder. He ended up in jail.

Another more recent case, from 2022, was that of a 52-year-old woman from the United States, who pleaded guilty to charges of instigation of murder and use of a computer to commit a crime, admitting that she tried to hire a hitman through this fake website to kill her ex-husband.

“If the intention were not so serious, this would be almost comical, but it is not,” said the judge when reading the sentence (seven to 24 years in prison). “No one who saw it could have believed this website was real, but you did. And this didn’t appear on your Facebook wall, you looked for it,” the judge reminded him.

Bob Innes, the creator of the web, estimates that 10% of the requests for information or orders you receive are real and the data passed on to the police could have already saved the lives of around 150 people who were in the crosshairs.