Inditex has become a benchmark for ‘low cost’ fashion worldwide, with Zara as the flagship that has managed to get into the closets of millions of women. The brand has ‘little sisters’ such as Stradivarius, Pull&Bear and Bershka, with other proposals focused on a young audience.

However, although they have a lower price than other luxury brands such as Versace, Chanel or Gucci, they are not free from having imitators who not only plagiarize their designs, but also scam their buyers by using images of the firms to sell other products.

a couple of years ago Zara denounced the American fashion brand Thilikó for “deceptive commercial acts” by defrauding their customers about the source and nature of their clothing and accessories, originally from Zara, but which they sold as their own and at “exorbitant” prices, up to almost seven times more, after removing the labels and replacing them with the Thilikó name.

It seems that now Stradivarius’s turn has come, butThis time, the brand uses deception through Instagram, tricking users into thinking that it is the company itself, but with prices at 2.08 euros.

Stravidarius store scam attempt instagram

These ads sneak into the application through stories or as publications in the ‘feed’ itself, where we can see a video of a Stradivarius store insideclaiming to be the firm itself, showing several items of clothing and announcing that everything sells for just over 2 euros.

However, when you click on the link, you are taken to a web page of dubious origin called Chiccraftzwith higher prices and that also steal images of clothing from another well-known store, Beyond Nine.

Although some have fallen for the scam, in the comments of the publication Users warn that it is a scam and a scam. Furthermore, they also encourage others to report the post to prevent more people from falling for it.

As for the account, if we click on the name of the profile, we see that it does not exist, so the firm would not have an official image that would make us think that it is a reliable site.

The advice of the National Police to avoid falling into scams

To avoid falling into the networks of scams in online businesses, the National Police explains four key tips to keep in mind when making purchases.

Buy on trusted pages. Try to make your purchases on proven platforms that have the SSL certificate, which ensures the privacy of the data to prevent it from being leaked. Don’t click on suspicious links. As we have already seen, many pages take advantage of impersonating well-known brands and trying to deceive their customers with false offers. Review the privacy and returns policy. The more payment methods you have, the more reliable it is. In addition, we must also know how they will process our data and what the refund and return policy is. It has to be clear and accessible. Check bank transactions. After making a purchase, we must be aware of any suspicious movement and, if we detect it, we must immediately notify the bank. Try to use secure payment methods, such as PayPal or prepaid cards for ecommerce.





