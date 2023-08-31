In a published speech, the president states that he has the minister in the administration, but does not mention Social Development

In an interview with the website Mid Northfrom Piauí, the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) stated that Wellington Dias, Minister of Social Development, remains in the PT government. wanted by Power360, the advisory of the Chief of the Federal Executive confirmed that the interview was granted this Wednesday (30.Aug.2023). The full text will be published on Thursday (31.Aug). Lula said that Dias “he is”, but he did not explain in which ministry or in which function, according to the speech released. The ministry is the target of Centrão and should stay with the PP and Andre Fufuca (PP-MA), but without Bolsa Família, which would go to another government agency. Here is Lula’s speech that was published on this 4th: “Wellington stays. I invited Wellington Dias, a great friend and colleague, because he has 16 years of experience as governor and has proven his competence and social commitment with the transformation he promoted in Piauí. We received a country with destroyed social policies and millions going hungry. We are recovering people’s lives and dignity, a job that is just beginning, and I will always want to count on the competence of someone like Wellington in my government”. Lula and Dias are going to Piauí this 5th to launch the program “Brasil Sem Fome”.