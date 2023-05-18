Nature: water discovered for the first time on a main-belt comet

Astronomers have detected water for the first time, which is released by a comet from the main asteroid belt between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter. This is reported in the article published in the journal Nature.

Main belt comets are a rare subclass of celestial bodies that have circular orbits in contrast to the highly elongated orbits of Kuiper belt comets. They are referred to as comets because of their characteristic behavior, expressed in the ejection of material and the formation of tails. It was assumed that sublimation occurs at these objects, that is, the transformation of water ice directly into steam. However, their proximity to the Sun means that there is little ice left on them, and its existence is difficult to confirm.

Scientists observed Comet 238P/Read during its closest approach to the Sun with NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope’s NIRCam (Near Infrared Camera) instrument on September 8, 2022. The resulting image clearly shows the coma – a cloud of matter surrounding the comet’s nucleus – and the tail, which are the result of sublimation of water ice.

It is hypothesized that main-belt comets could be a potential source of water on Earth in the early solar system, although it has not yet been known whether they actually contain ice. The discovery confirms that this hypothesis is justified.