Madrid. the space telescope james webb revealed the surprising discovery of a massive galaxy cluster in the process of forming around an extremely red quasar.

The result will further our understanding of how galaxy clusters in the early universe came together and formed the cosmic web we see today, according to NASA.

A quasar, a special type of active galactic nucleus, is a compact region with a supermassive black hole at the center of a galaxy. The gas that falls into such a hole makes the quasar bright enough to outshine all the stars in the cluster.

the one who explored webb, called SDSS J165202.64+172852.3, it existed 11.5 billion years ago. It is unusually red not only because of its intrinsic red color, but also because the galaxy’s light has been shifted toward that hue due to its great distance. That made the telescope, which has unrivaled sensitivity at infrared wavelengths, perfectly suited to examining the galaxy in detail.

This quasar is one of the most powerful galactic nuclei ever seen at such an extreme distance. Astronomers had speculated that its excessive emission could cause a “galactic wind,” pushing free gas out of its host galaxy and possibly greatly influencing future star formation there.

To investigate the movement of gas, dust, and stellar material in the galaxy, the team used the telescope’s Near Infrared Spectrograph (NIRSpec). This powerful instrument uses a technique called spectroscopy to observe the movement of various flows and winds that surround the quasar. NIRSpec can collect spectra simultaneously across the artifact’s entire field of view, rather than just one point at a time, allowing the James webb simultaneously examine the quasar, its galaxy, and the wider surroundings.

Previous studies carried out by the telescope Hubble from other observatories drew attention to the quasar’s powerful outflows, and astronomers had speculated that its host galaxy might be merging with some unseen companion. However, the team did not expect the NIRSpec data from webb clearly indicate that it was not just one galaxy, but at least three more orbiting it. Thanks to spectra over a wide area, the motions of all this surrounding material could be mapped, leading to the conclusion that the red quasar was, in fact, part of a dense knot of galaxy formation.

“Exciting result”

“There are few known galaxy protoclusters at this early time. It is difficult to find them and very few have had time to form since the beginning. big Bang”, explained astronomer Dominika Wylezalek of the University of Heidelberg in Germany, who led the study with the James Webb. “This may eventually help us understand how galaxies evolve in dense environments. It’s an exciting result.”

Using the NIRSpec observations, the team confirmed the quasar’s three galactic companions and showed how they are connected.

The file information of Hubble hints that there may be even more. Images from this telescope’s Wide Field Camera 3 had shown extensive material surrounding the quasar and its galaxy, prompting its selection for this study. Now the team suspects they might have been looking at the core of an entire cluster of galaxies, only now sharp images of the webb.

“Our first look at the data quickly revealed clear signs of important interactions between neighboring galaxies,” shared Andrey Vayner, a member of the Johns Hopkins University team.

“The sensitivity of the NIRSpec instrument was immediately apparent, and it was clear to me that we are in a new era of infrared spectroscopy.”

All three confirmed galaxies orbit each other at incredibly high speeds, an indication that a lot of mass is present. When combined with how close they are to the region around this quasar, the team believe this marks one of the densest known areas of galaxy formation in the early universe.

“Even a dense knot of dark matter is not enough to explain it,” Wylezalek said. “We think we might be looking at a region where two massive halos of dark matter are merging.” This is an invisible component of the universe that holds galaxies and clusters of galaxies together. It is thought to form a “halo” that extends beyond the stars in these structures.

These results will be published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.