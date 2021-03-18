It is easy to imagine what would have happened to us if in recent months public institutions, private companies and research centers around the world had not shared their scientific advances in favor of a vaccine against covid-19. If today millions of people around the planet are beginning to be safe from this disease, we owe it to the collaboration and transfer of knowledge between one another. It is just one of the countless cases in which information sharing, and that it is applied in the socio-economic sphere, helps our world progress.

In order to make this transfer of knowledge more agile and easy, the Collaborative Ecosystem Transfiere 360⁰ was born last July, linked to the Forum Transfers. A benchmark event in the field of technology, science and innovation in southern Europe, which will celebrate its tenth edition on April 14 and 15 at FYCMA (Palace of Fairs and Congresses of Malaga), who is responsible for the executive management of the event that is organized by the Malaga City Council, the Andalusian Knowledge Agency – dependent on the Ministry of Economic Transformation, Industry, Knowledge and Universities of the Andalusian Government – and the Ministry of Science and Innovation.

Although the coordination and collaboration between companies and research was already being strengthened, the global epidemic has accelerated the process of transferring the knowledge generated in many areas and sectors to the production system. “During this year we have seen real cases that have been developed in record time, giving value to Spain in this matter, both from the public and private part”, highlights Francisco Marín, member of the working group of the Collaborative Ecosystem Transfer 360⁰.

The initial purpose of launching this meeting and exchange point was to collect information on resources and initiatives, linked to covid-19, that are being carried out in the field of knowledge transfer, and present them in a format on-line easy, accessible and pioneering. That is, “to make the threats that were being created become opportunities,” says Marín, also a member of the Board of Directors of the Forum of Innovative Companies.

Thanks to the base on-line of resources that are creating the entities that make up the Transfiere Forum, we can know, for example, that there is a project of the National Institute of Agricultural and Food Research and Technology (INIA) to develop a vaccine candidate against the virus. Or learn about the possibilities offered by the Andalusian Platform for Innovative Solutions for Covid-19. Or access the work on the analysis of economic, social and environmental impacts associated with the current crisis that the University of Zaragoza has undertaken.

Meeting point throughout the year

The coronavirus, and the crisis derived from its expansion, was the trigger for its launch, yes, but it was soon realized that the collaborative network Transfiere 360⁰ could transcend that purpose and become a meeting point, open virtually 365 days a year, for the innovation ecosystem as a whole. In it, all actors, from public administrations and public and private entities, to research tools and companies, are represented.

This approach is allowing us to reach many more initiatives and projects in different areas and themes. For example, you can find resources and news also on robotics, artificial intelligence, big data, on the development of software, digitization or telecommunications, among other matters of interest.

Proof of its good reception is that more than 370 capacities have already been published. An activity generated by 75 entities that are attached to the Organizing Committee of the forum, reflecting the presence of the Spanish innovation ecosystem in Transfiere: public administrations, universities, OTRI (Offices for the Transfer of Research Results), technology centers and platforms, public organizations research and foundations and associations.

Its objectives

Under a collaborative philosophy, the platform includes information on public administration resources, technological and knowledge capacities, business initiatives, financing and calls related to transfer and innovation, with special emphasis on the value of the R & D & I developed in Spain. Likewise, it not only collects all those inputs in terms of knowledge transfer, it also allows them to be updated.

In addition to becoming a single repository in which to find all the projects currently being worked on, the Transfiere 360⁰ Collaborative Ecosystem aims to highlight the scope of public-private collaboration, highlight the importance of SMEs and technology centers and, in In short, put the platform at the service of the Public Administration as a backbone of the Spanish innovation ecosystem. In this way, it responds to multiple needs:

Connect the demand and its R + D + i development needs with the offer and the technological capabilities to carry it out.

Facilitate cross collaboration.

Accelerate the transfer in the field of R + D + i.

Build bridges between the business fabric and the research field, in a collaborative work system.

For this, the tool contains a directory with the contact details of the more than 120 entities and main R & D & I agents that make up the Organizing Committee of the Transfiere Forum, a photo of the national innovation ecosystem. Among the members of this body are representatives of specialized organizations and public and private agents.