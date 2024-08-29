Independent experts from the United Nations (UN) on Wednesday called on Guatemalan authorities to “urgently” address allegations of “inhuman” conditions in which Guatemalan journalist José Rubén Zamora has been held for more than two years, which, according to a statement from the organization, amount to torture and put his life at risk.

Zamora is a prominent journalist critical of power, who founded and directed for more than 20 years the defunct newspaper thePeriódico. He was arrested in late July 2022, during the government of Alejandro Giammattei, and initially charged with money laundering and months later with obstruction of justice, charges for which he has not been convicted. “According to reports, Mr. Zamora has been subjected to almost twenty months of solitary confinement in almost constant darkness. This treatment would amount to torture,” the statement said.

This was made public in the same week in which a court granted the journalist house arrest for the money laundering case for which he is accused. It is the second time that this has happened, but in both cases, Zamora has not been able to leave prison because he has another charge against him. The journalist thus seems trapped in a judicial web between the cases opened against him by his accusers, the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the Foundation against Terrorism (FCT), a far-right organization that acts as plaintiff in the case.

Both the leadership of the Attorney General’s Office, led by the head of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, Consuelo Porras, and the leadership of the FCT, headed by Ricardo Méndez Ruiz, have been sanctioned by the United States on charges of undermining justice in Guatemala. “I am arbitrarily imprisoned, but I feel free. My spirit is free. I miss my family, but I feel absolutely free,” the 68-year-old journalist told the media upon leaving the hearing last Monday.

Although on his releases from prison to appear before the courts, the founder of The newspaper She is often seen as strong and dignified, but international organizations have raised their voices about her prison conditions, mainly during the government of Alejandro Giammattei. “She allegedly endured different forms of inhuman or degrading treatment, such as sleep deprivation, forced nudity, arbitrary cell searches, and a lack of response to a mite infestation in her cell,” the UN report states.

Zamora is being held in the Mariscal Zavala prison located inside a military base in Guatemala City. Since his imprisonment, the journalist has declared himself a “political prisoner.” The UN experts have also expressed concern that Zamora has not received adequate medical treatment for his physical and mental deterioration. “The reported conditions that Mr. Zamora has experienced would violate the absolute prohibition of torture and/or other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment,” the experts said.

Trapped and with no way out

Meanwhile, the journalist continues to face the judicial labyrinth. The intermediate hearing in the second case against José Rubén for obstruction of justice and continuous falsification of documents has been hampered for a year by the absence of the co-plaintiffs, the prosecutor or the judge.

The prosecutor in charge of the case is Rafael Curruchiche, who was also included in the US State Department’s Engel list of corrupt actors and who has also been sanctioned by more than 40 countries for his “anti-democratic” actions.

At the beginning of August, Zamora was declared a “prisoner of conscience” by Amnesty International. Meanwhile, the UN is keeping Guatemala under surveillance and supervision for two other arrests that it considers arbitrary.

President Bernardo Arévalo, who took power in the Central American country at the beginning of the year promising to “close the chapter of brutal corruption,” has called Zamora’s case “political persecution of the press.” As soon as he took power, the president improved the journalist’s prison conditions. However, his family regrets that the president has done little to guarantee Zamora’s freedom despite international calls.

