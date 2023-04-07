Mexico.- Have you ever sat under the stars and stared at Outer Space full of doubts? Today you will not know the secrets of the Universe and planet Earthnot even the most prepared astronomers know, but they do you will read some ‘forecasts’ about what could happen during the following centuries.

On the ‘Universe Forecast’ websitefor his translation ‘Forecast of the universe’, where lists some events that could be carried out in the following years. How successful will they be? That we may never know.

Before starting with the information, it is important to clarify that the website ensures that the data is scientifically rigid and is not intended to misinform about something as relevant and little known as Outer Space.

After all, almost everything we think we know about the Universe is merely speculative. Much of what we were taught in school will at some point be considered wrong.

let’s get started

What will be the future of Outer Space?

The website ensures thatIn the year 2061, Halley’s Comet will be visible again from planet Earth.. Remember that the last time it passed near our orbit was in 1986. It could be a great show.

Now we go with another body, the planet plutothat In the year 2178, it will complete its first orbit around the Sun.our star.

Another key moment in the history of humanity would take place in 2300, when the probe NASA’s Voyager 1 would arrive in the ‘Oort Cloud’an area of ​​Outer Space that astronomers believe exists by mathematical calculations, but never verified.

If we fast travel to the future, approximately 100 thousand years, the ‘Universe Forecast’ page states that the constellations as we know them today will not be able to be recognized.

In 180 million years, the Moon would have so much force on the Earth that the day would increase up to 25 hours. Can you imagine?

humans of the futureOf course, if our planet exists or still inhabits, they would enjoy their last solar eclipse within 600 million years.

5 billion years in the future the end of everything could begin. The Milky Way and Andromeda would collide to form a mega galaxy.

At this point, most likely, the terrestrial civilization no longer exists, but imagine living it. Billions of years in the future, most stars would begin their extinction, probably ending Outer Space as we know it.