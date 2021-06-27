It is a miracle that she is still alive. In Toronto, Canada, an animal rescue organization is literally racing against time to save Dora, an eight-week-old calico kitten born with an extremely rare malformation: an imperforate anus.

His gut is a dead end and he needed urgent surgery to survive. But to do this, money was needed and Annex Cat Rescue managed to raise over $ 22,000 in a few days, from the initial 6.5 required: donations are coming in from all over the world. And thanks to this important help, Dora has been operated on and is receiving the care she desperately needs.

“On June 9, Dora was taken to the vet because she was showing signs of severe constipation. We don’t know how she miraculously survived all eight weeks of her life without ever having a bowel movement, ”they ask from the shelter. And the complicated surgery was to “remove the painful and dangerous amount of fecal matter accumulated in his colon, as well as rebuild the anus.”

The operation was successful but the cat “will now have to overcome the difficult post-operative period: she is receiving support 24 hours a day and unfortunately it is not yet ruled out that she will need a further bowel operation”. But despite the pains, Dora remains the loving, adventurous and curious cat she has always been: she fills all operators with affection and kisses, grateful for the help she is receiving. The road is still long, but everyone is sure that he will be able to recover and soon have a family of his own.

