The scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center Vilfand warned of a cold snap in Moscow by the weekend

Roman Vilfand, scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, warned that Muscovites should expect a 5-6 degree cold snap by the weekend. According to him, the temperature in the capital on Saturday will be from seven to 12 degrees Celsius. TASS.

“On Saturday there will be a decrease in temperature, it is expected from plus 7 to plus 12 degrees during the day. The decrease is noticeable – by 5-6 degrees compared to the middle of the week, but this is also good spring weather, ”the forecaster said.

He noted that on weekdays the temperature will be up to plus 15-18 degrees, answering that the predicted decrease will be within the climatic norm.

Earlier, Vilfand said that May weather is expected in Moscow next week. He added that Muscovites and guests of the capital should not expect precipitation in the coming days.