Warm weather is expected in the city of Guadalajara, Jalisco, for this Thursday, February 22, 2024according to the last Weather forecast issued by the National Metrological Service of the National Water Commission (CONAGUA).

Minimum temperatures of 14°C are those that will occur around 6:00 a.m. this Thursday, however throughout the day it is expected that the Tapatia Pearl Enjoy warmer weather and mostly clear skies.

Between 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. it is expected that in the capital of Jalisco let themselves feel the higher temperatures on February 22, which will reach 30°C.

“ For this Thursday, sunny skies are expected throughout the day, occasionally partly cloudy in the afternoon and without precipitation . The hot environment will remain during the day with maximum temperatures of 30 to 32°C, with maximum temperatures that could exceed 35°C… likewise, minimum temperatures of 0 to 5°C with possible frosts are expected,” said Conagua. about the weather that the entire state of Jalisco will have this Thursday, February 22, 2024.

It will be in the area of ​​the Jalisco coastfor example Puerto Vallarta and Barra de Navidad, where the thermometer will reach the highest temperatures, according to the Conagua SMN the thermometer could vary between 35 to 40 °C.

Guadalajara Weather Forecast for February 22, 23 and 24, 2024.

In contrast, in the mountain area of ​​the Altos and Altos Norte of Jalisco The temperatures will be very cold, since the thermometer is forecast to drop between 5 and 0°C during the early hours of this Thursday.

Cold front number 36 is expected to enter Mexico next Friday, February 23so on the weekend the state of Jalisco could experience a change in the state of the climate.