The Aemet foresees stable weather in general for the Christmas Eve and Christmas festivities, coinciding with December 24 and 25although rain would arrive from Friday, because “the most likely scenario” for then is the formation of low pressures in the southwest of the peninsula that would increase instability.

Between Friday, December 27 and Monday, December 30, it is probable “that increases instability in the peninsula and the Balearic Islands”, according to the special forecast of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) for the Christmas holidays, updated daily.

For these dates it is likely to rain, like this, in the Mediterranean area and Alborán, more likely in the southern half and the Balearic Islands, and less likely in the northwest quadrant of the peninsula, according to predictions.

Until next Friday the trend is for stable weather in general, an environment that will also continue the day after Christmas, December 26, without great variation in temperaturess, except for local changes and with small variations in the extent of frost.

As for the Canary Islands, starting tomorrow the persistent rainfall of the last few hours in the archipelago due to a DANA would be restricted to the western islandsgiving way to a haze entrance to the east.

