The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather tomorrow will be unstable, partly cloudy to cloudy, with some cumulus clouds and rain of varying intensity, accompanied by lightning and thunder in separate areas, with a noticeable drop in temperatures, and winds of moderate speed, active and strong at times, with clouds stirring up dust and dust. To low horizontal visibility.

The center said – in its daily statement – that the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly / 20 to 30, reaching 60 km/h… and the waves in the Arabian Gulf will be turbulent to very turbulent with clouds, and the first tide will occur at 26:14 and the second tide will occur at The time is 57:03, the first low tide is at 11:08, and the second low tide is at 26:21. In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are turbulent to very turbulent with the clouds, and the first tide occurs at 11:25 and the second tide occurs at 23:54.

The first low tide is at 17:28 and the second low tide is at 15:06.

The following is a statement of the maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity levels expected tomorrow:

City Maximum temperature Minimum temperature Maximum humidity Minimum humidity

Abu Dhabi 21 16 80 35

Dubai 20 17 80 45

Sharjah 21 15 85 30

Ajman 20 16 85 30

Umm Al Quwain 20 15 85 35

Ras Al Khaimah 22 16 80 30

Fujairah 22 18 85 35

Al Ain 20 15 85 35

Liwa 23 15 80 30

Ruwais 22 16 80 35

Goods 22 16 80 30

Dalma 20 16 80 40

Greater / Lesser Tunb 22 19 85 40

Abu Musa 22 19 85 3