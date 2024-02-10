The National Center of Meteorology expects that tomorrow’s weather will be unstable, becoming partly cloudy to cloudy with some cumulus clouds, and rain of varying intensity, accompanied by lightning and thunder, in separate areas. Winds will be light to moderate speed, active and strong at times, with clouds stirring up dust and dirt, leading to low visibility. Horizontal.

Wind movement: southeasterly – northeasterly / 20 to 30, reaching 50 km/h. The waves in the Arabian Gulf are moderate, turbulent with clouds. The first tide occurs at 13:40 and the second tide occurs at 03:28. The first low tide occurs at At 54:20 and the second low tide at 11:08

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are moderate, sometimes disturbed by the clouds. The first tide occurs at 10:27 and the second tide occurs at 23:21. The first low tide occurs at 16:47 and the second high tide occurs at 05:33.

The following is a statement of the maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity levels expected in the country tomorrow:

City Maximum temperature Minimum temperature Maximum humidity Minimum humidity

Abu Dhabi 23 15 85 45

Dubai 23 17 85 35

Sharjah 24 14 85 40

Ajman 23 15 85 35

Umm Al Quwain 24 13 85 40

Ras Al Khaimah 25 14 90 45

Fujairah 23 18 75 50

Al Ain 25 13 85 25

Liwa 24 15 80 35

Ruwais 21 13 80 30

Goods 22 13 85 30

Dalma 22 18 85 45

Greater Tunb 23 19 90 40

Little Tunb 23 19 90 40

Abu Musa 23 19 85 35