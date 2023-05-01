The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather tomorrow will be partly cloudy and dusty at times, with a decrease in temperatures noticeable from the west, and winds moderate to brisk and sometimes strong at sea at night, causing dust and dust that may lead to low horizontal visibility.

Wind: northwesterly / 15 to 30, reaching 45 km / h..and the Arabian Gulf is medium to turbulent waves, and the first tide occurs at 10:43, the second tide at 00:08, and the first tide at 17:11, and the second tide at 17:11. 05:58

The Sea of ​​Oman is medium waves, turbulent sometimes in the evening, and the first tide occurs at 07:51, and the second tide at 19:50.

The first islands at 13:44 and the second islands at 02:21.