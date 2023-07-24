The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather will be partly cloudy tomorrow, and low clouds will appear on the eastern coast in the morning, with the chance of some cumulus clouds that may be accompanied by rain in the afternoon in the east, and the winds are light to moderate in speed, sometimes active during the day.

The center said in its daily statement that the winds will be southeasterly, turning to northwesterly / 10-25, reaching 40 km / h..and the waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light, and the first tide will occur at 18:15, the second tide at 05:26, the first tide at 11:03, and the second tide at 00:12..and in the Sea of ​​Oman, the wave will be light, and the first tide will occur at 13:55, and the second tide will occur at 03:31. The first islands at 21:13 and the second islands at 07:59.

The following is a statement of the expected maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity levels for tomorrow:

City: Maximum temperature, minimum temperature, maximum humidity, minimum humidity

Abu Dhabi 45 33 65 30

Dubai 44 32 60 30

Sharjah 44 34 65 25

Ajman 43 34 65 30

Umm Al Quwain 43 34 75 30

Ras al-Khaimah 44 34 75 25

Fujairah 33 31 80 40

Al Ain 43 34 60 25

Liwa 46 33 70 15

Ruwais 45 35 75 30

Goods 42 34 75 25

Delma 42 33 80 40

Greater Tunb 42 35 85 45

Lesser Tunb 42 35 85 45

Abu Musa 42 35 85 55