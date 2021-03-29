The National Center of Meteorology expected that tomorrow the weather will be generally healthy and sometimes partly cloudy, and humid at night and Wednesday morning, with the opportunity to form fog or light fog in some coastal and inland areas, and the winds are moderate to brisk sometimes at sea.

Wind movement: NW / 15 to 30, reaching 45 km / hr.

The waves in the Arabian Gulf will be turbulent, becoming moderate in the evening .. The first tide occurs at 14:17, the second tide at 02:37, the first tide at 08:01, and the second tide at 20:20.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are light .. The first tide occurs at 11:10, the second tide at 22:56, the first tide at 16:55, and the second tide at 05:21.