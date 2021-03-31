The National Center of Meteorology expected that tomorrow the weather will be generally healthy and partly cloudy at times, with high temperatures, and humid at night and Friday morning, with the possibility of light fog forming in some coastal and inland areas, and the winds are light to moderate speed.

Wind: southeasterly – north westerly / 10 – 20 reaching 30 km / hr.

The Arabian Gulf: Light waves, while the first tide will occur at 15:57, the second tide at 03:35, the first tide at 09:32 and the second tide at 21:18.

Sea of ​​Oman: light waves, while the first tide will occur at 12:50, the second tide at 00:08, the first tide at 18:27, and the second tide at 06:53.