The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be generally clear and dusty at times during the day, and winds are light to moderate in speed, active at times, especially on the sea and open areas that raise dust during the day.

Wind: northwest to southwesterly / 15 to 25 up to 40 km/h

The Arabian Gulf: turbulent to medium waves, while the first tide will occur at 15:51, the second tide at 02:47, the first tide at 09:14, and the second tide at 20:25.

Sea of ​​Oman: medium to light waves, while the first tide will occur at 22:55, the first islands at 17:52, and the second islands at 05:48.



