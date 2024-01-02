The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather tomorrow will be fair to partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times, with the possibility of light rain, especially in the north, and humid at night and Thursday morning in some interior areas, with the possibility of light fog forming, and winds will be light to moderate and brisk, blowing westward.

Wind movement: northwesterly – northwesterly / 15 to 25, reaching 40 km/h. Waves in the Arabian Gulf are moderate to turbulent. The first tide occurs at 16:04, the second tide at 07:19, and the first low tide at 10: 47And the second high tide at 23:44.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are light to moderate. The first tide occurs at 14:08, the second tide occurs at 02:25, the first low tide occurs at 08:52, and the second low tide occurs at 19:33.